Coach Ime Udoka agrees to a contract extension with the Houston Rockets, AP source says

HOUSTON (AP) — Coach Ime Udoka has agreed to a contract extension with the Houston Rockets, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced. No details on the terms of the contract were available.

The move comes after Udoka led the Rockets to the second-best record in the Western Conference this season and their first playoff berth since the 2019-20 season. Houston made a remarkable turnaround in his two seasons in charge after being among the worst teams in the NBA the three seasons before his hiring.