Cincinnati Bengals and county reach tentative $470M deal to renovate Paycor Stadium and extend lease

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals and local officials have reached a tentative deal to make $470 million in renovations to Paycor Stadium and keep the team there for at least the next 11 years.
The preliminary agreement announced Thursday still needs final approval from the team and Hamilton County commissioners.
Both sides had until June 30 to agree to a new lease or approve the first of five two-year extensions but they've agreed to extend the deadline. The Bengals’ original lease expires at the end of next June.
The $470 million plan to renovate the stadium is far less than the $830 million the Bengals originally proposed.
The county will contribute $350 million toward the renovations, and the Bengals will pay $120 million.
Details on what the improvements will include were not announced by the county Thursday. Both sides said they will work together to seek additional funding from the state.
The team has proposed improvements to the club lounges, stadium suites, concessions and scoreboards.
The Bengals have called Paycor Stadium home since 2000. It was originally named Paul Brown Stadium until the team sold the naming rights in August 2022.
Keep Reading
Falcons’ Arthur Blank testified in NFLPA’s anti-collusion grievance
The grievance claimed NFL owners colluded to deny certain players guaranteed compensation in violation of the anti-collusion article in the collective bargaining agreement.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com
Inside Atlanta’s long-term debate over short-term rentals
Atlanta leaders have spent years trying to regulate app housing rentals while relying on them to support city tourism.
Couple acquitted of child abuse sue officers, doctors and DFCS
A Georgia couple says DFCS, officers and doctors ignored signs their child was sick and wrongly accused them of abuse, leading to jail time and family separation.
How AI is revolutionizing ATL’s international terminal
A new automated customs process for Americans is just one of many possible applications of AI technology that are being explored at the Atlanta airport.