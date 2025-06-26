Cincinnati Bengals and county reach tentative $470M deal to renovate Paycor Stadium and extend lease

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals and local officials have reached a tentative deal to make $470 million in renovations to Paycor Stadium and keep the team there for at least the next 11 years.

The preliminary agreement announced Thursday still needs final approval from the team and Hamilton County commissioners.

Both sides had until June 30 to agree to a new lease or approve the first of five two-year extensions but they've agreed to extend the deadline. The Bengals’ original lease expires at the end of next June.