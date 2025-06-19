Chris Sale dominates as Braves hand Mets 5th-straight loss 5-0

Olson hit his 15th home run of the season in the seventh inning. Ozzie Albies was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple. Albies was hit in the right knee with a pitch while swinging at a third strike and went down for a few moments in the sixth inning, but stayed in the game.

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil was 1 for 3 and extended his on-base streak to 20 games, the longest in the majors. Paul Blackburn (0-1) gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits with two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Key moment

The Braves pushed their lead to 2-0 in the first on a catcher's interference call. Mets catcher Luis Torrens blocked a pitch with a runner on third, and when he went to corral the loose ball, he used his mask in his right hand to sweep it into his glove. The ruling was catcher's interference and an error, allowing the run to score.

Key stat

Acuña's 419-foot homer to center in the first inning was the 36th leadoff home run of his career and second this season.

Up next

Atlanta RHP Spencer Strider (1-5, 4.35 ERA) will wrap up the three-game series with the Mets opposite RHP Clay Holmes (7-3, 2.87) on Thursday.

