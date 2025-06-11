Georgia News
Chourio, Bauers hit home runs to lead Brewers past Braves 4-1

Jackson Chourio and Jake Bauers hit home runs, Quinn Priester struck out seven in six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-1
By RICH ROVITO – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackson Chourio and Jake Bauers hit home runs, Quinn Priester struck out seven in six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Chourio put the Brewers on the board with a 409-foot, two-run homer in the third off Grant Holmes (3-5).

The Braves got a run in the fifth on Ronald Acuña Jr.’s single, his third consecutive hit of the game.

Milwaukee extended its lead to 3-1 in the sixth on Bauers' leadoff home run, a 410-foot shot to straightaway center. The Brewers added another in the seventh when William Contreras drew a bases-loaded walk.

Priester (4-2) gave up seven hits and one run. His seven strikeouts were one off a season high, and he didn’t walk a batter in a 96-pitch outing.

Trevor Megill pitched the ninth for his 13th save in 15 tries.

Holmes, who made his first major league start at American Family Field last season after pitching 10 seasons in the minors, gave up five hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings while striking out a career high-tying nine.

The Brewers played without Christian Yelich, who got the night off after going 1 for 4 with three strikeouts in Monday’s series opener.

Key moment

After Nick Allen’s double and Acuña’s RBI single to start the fifth, Priester got Austin Riley to ground into a double play before Matt Olson popped out to Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin, who crashed into the tarp along the left-field foul line.

Key stat

The Brewers had scored just one run in their previous two games and had two extra-base hits in their first 38 innings on their current homestand before Chourio’s homer and Contreras’ double in consecutive at-bats in the second.

Up next

RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (4-4, 3.24 ERA) starts for Atlanta and RHP Chad Patrick (3-5, 2.84) takes the mound for Milwaukee for Wednesday's series finale.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

