Chicago visits Atlanta following Gray's 23-point game

Atlanta faces the Chicago Sky after Allisha Gray scored 23 points in the Atlanta Dream's 77-58 win over the Indiana Fever
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Chicago Sky (2-6, 0-4 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (6-3, 3-3 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dream -9.5; over/under is 160

Atlanta finished 15-25 overall and 7-13 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Dream averaged 77.0 points per game while shooting 40.8% from the field and 30.8% from behind the arc last season.

Chicago finished 13-27 overall last season while going 5-15 in Eastern Conference action. The Sky averaged 77.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 82.5 last season.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, left, fouls Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, center, during the second half an WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Craig Kimbrel throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, June 6, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Demonstrators retreat from DeKalb County police and tear gas during a protest against immigration raids and deportations on Buford Highway in metro Atlanta on Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

