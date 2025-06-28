Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford share compliments in final stop of media tour for Sept. 13 bout

“You can see how big is this fight,” Alvarez said inside of a crammed dressing room at T-Mobile Arena before the official press conference began in front of thousands of fans. “I’m glad to be involved in these big fights. And you know, Crawford is one of the best fighters in the last decade, and I’m glad to be here.

“These big fights don’t need to talk (expletive) about each other. That’s what I think.”

Crawford, meanwhile, addressed why he pushed Alvarez in New York, saying he “heard some things (he) didn’t like,” but took the high road in sharing his excitement for what will be the biggest fight of his career.

“I don’t even know the last time I’ve been this excited for a fight," said Crawford, who held court with media members in the bowels of the arena on a loading dock. “September 13, it’s going to be a great night of boxing.”

Friday marked the final stop of a three-city tour to market the event, which saw cooler heads prevail during the faceoff at T-Mobile Arena.

Riyadh Season is working with UFC CEO Dana White to promote the fight, which supplanted UNLV football’s home opener against Idaho State.

Earlier in the day, UNLV announced the game would shift to August 23, with first-year coach Dan Mullen making his program debut in what is now the Rebels’ season-opener in Week 0.

“The World Championship Boxing Match is important to Las Vegas, and the impact it will have on tourism is unmatched,” UNLV’s director of athletics Erick Harper said in a statement.

The long-awaited showdown between two of the greatest boxers since the turn of the century will be the first combat event inside the home of the NFL’s Raiders.

“Listen, this is the one,” Crawford said. “God don’t make no mistakes. It’s the reason why he waited all this time to put me on this stage with another all-time great like Canelo.

“Two Hall of Famers going head to head in one of the biggest events in the last 20 years. I’m looking forward to it.”

It's White's first venture into boxing, and quite a statement in becoming a major player in the sport.

Alvarez (63-2-2) unified the division with a unanimous decision victory over William Scull in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 3, with Crawford (41-0) in attendance.

Crawford said it’s been a longtime coming, and the jump to 168 pounds to meet Canelo has been on his mind since moving from 147 to 154 pounds.

“I don’t think any fighter has went from 147 to 168 to fight pound-for-pound a top five fighter like Canelo in the history of the sport of boxing,” Crawford said. “Everything impressed me about Canelo. I’m a big Canelo fan.

“This is business. Like I said in the last press conference, I’m coming to take everything you got.”

Said Alvarez: “He’s a good fighter. He have everything. He’s a complete fighter. He have a large experience. He’s a great fighter. I never underestimate my opponents. I always train like I’m gonna fight Mike Tyson in his era. ”

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP