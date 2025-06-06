Canady tosses 6-hitter as Texas Tech beats Texas 4-3 to set up decisive Game 3 at WCWS

But Texas’ Katie Stewart reached on an error by the shortstop and Canady hit Victoria Hunter to put runners on first and second with no outs. Leighann Goode doubled to left center, scoring Stewart and moving Hunter to third. Pinch-hitter Katie Cimusz lined out to left field and Hunter scored to cut the deficit to 4-3.

But Canady got Ashton Mahoney to ground out and struck out Kayden Henry to end the game.

Mac Morgan started for Texas and pitched two scoreless innings. Cambria Salmon entered and worked two scoreless before running into trouble in the fifth when Texas Tech loaded the bases with two outs. Salmon then hit Alana Johnson with a pitch to score Raegan Jennings from third and then thew a wild pitch that scored Mihya Davis, giving the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead.

The Longhorns answered in the sixth on a solo home run to left center to make it 2-1.

Texas Tech responded in their half of the sixth off Longhorns reliever Citlay Gutierrez. Demi Elder drew a walk, Victoria Valdez reached on a throwing error that allowed pinch runner Mikayla Garcia to advance to third base. Bailey Lindermuth greeted reliever Teagan Kavan with a sacrifice fly to score Garcia, and Davis reached on a fielding error that brought home Valdez.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was on hand to root for Texas Tech.

