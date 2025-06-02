Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Campbell's Co. says sales rise as more Americans cook meals at home

The Campbell’s Co. said Monday it saw stronger sales of broth and condensed soup in its latest quarter as more Americans cooked their meals at home
FILE - The logo for Campbell's Soup appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The logo for Campbell's Soup appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
31 minutes ago

The Campbell’s Co. said Monday it saw stronger sales of broth and condensed soup in its latest quarter as more Americans cooked their meals at home.

“Consumers continue to cook at home and focus their spending on products that help them stretch their food budgets, and they’re increasingly intentional about their discretionary snack purchases,” Campbell’s President and CEO Mick Beekhuizen said during a conference call with investors.

Beekhuizen said Campbell’s saw the highest level of meals cooked at home since early 2020 in its fiscal third quarter, which ended April 27. Campbell’s noted sales of its broths rose 15% during the quarter while sales of its Rao’s pasta sauces were up 2%.

But Campbell’s said sales of its snacks, including Goldfish crackers and Cape Cod potato chips, fell 4% during the quarter.

Other big companies, including McDonald's, have also noted that Americans are increasingly eating at home as uncertainty over the economy grows. Grocery prices have also moderated. In 2024, prices for food eaten at home rose 1.2%, while prices for food away from home rose 4.1%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Snack makers like PepsiCo, which makes Frito Lay chips, and General Mills, which makes Bugles chips and Golden Grahams, have also noted lower demand for snacks in recent quarters.

Campbell's net sales rose 4% to $2.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter, which was in line with Wall Street's expectations, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

FILE - Cans of Campbell's soup are displayed in a supermarket, March 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump walks with workers as he tours U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Spike in steel tariffs could imperil Trump promise of lower grocery prices

US inflation gauge cools with little sign of tariff impact, so far

Hit by Trump trade wars, U.S. economy falls 0.2% in first quarter, an upgrade from initial estimate

The Latest

The New York City skyline is seen behind Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Newark airport runway project wraps up early, so when will flight limits ease?

2m ago

Ukraine and Russia agree to swap dead and wounded troops but report no progress toward ending war

2m ago

All international travelers should get measles vaccinations, CDC says

6m ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments

2h ago