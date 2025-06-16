Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Cambodia threatens Thai fruits ban as tensions over border disputes continue to soar

Cambodia on Monday has said it would stop importing Thai fruits and vegetables if Thailand refused to lift border restrictions imposed following a deadly clash in one of the disputed areas between the two countries
FILE - Cambodian Minister in charge of State Secretariat of Border Affairs Lam Chea, right, shakes hands with Thai Border Affairs Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Prasas Prasasvinitchai, left, during a meeting of the Cambodian-Thai joint commission on demarcation for land boundary in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Cambodian Minister in charge of State Secretariat of Border Affairs Lam Chea, right, shakes hands with Thai Border Affairs Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Prasas Prasasvinitchai, left, during a meeting of the Cambodian-Thai joint commission on demarcation for land boundary in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, file)
By SOPHENG CHEANG – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia on Monday said it would stop importing Thai fruits and vegetables if Thailand refused to lift border restrictions imposed following a deadly clash in one of the disputed areas between the two countries.

An armed confrontation at the border on May 28 left one Cambodian soldier dead. The incident, which each side blamed on the other, reportedly took place in a relatively small "no man's land" along their border that both countries claim as their own.

Cambodian and Thai authorities have engaged in saber-rattling since last week, and continue to implement or threaten measures short of armed force, keeping tensions high. Thailand has added restrictions at border crossings, and Cambodia has banned Thai movies and TV shows and implemented a boycott of the neighboring country's international internet links.

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, the former prime minister, said in a televised speech Monday that the ban on Thai fruits and vegetables would take effect if Thailand doesn’t lift the border restrictions by Tuesday.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra later said Thailand decided to impose the border restrictions out of safety concerns for the citizens of both countries due to the heavier presence of armed forces along the areas. She also said any “unprofessional communication” that was conveyed outside a bilateral mechanism would only hurt the interests of both sides.

Officials of the two countries met over the weekend in Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, on the conflicting territorial claims that led to last month’s deadly confrontation. While both sides said the meeting was held in a good atmosphere, it appears no major breakthrough was achieved to resolve the current spat.

Cambodia on Sunday said it has officially submitted a request to the U.N.’s International Court of Justice, seeking a resolution to the ongoing border disputes with Thailand in four areas. The Cambodia’s State Secretariat of Border Affairs said after the weekend meetings concluded that Cambodia would no longer discuss these areas under the bilateral mechanism of the two countries.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday that it was deeply disappointed that Cambodia refused to address the disputes through the existing mechanism and reiterated that Thailand does not accept the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice.

Both however agreed to participate in the next round of meetings on border issues to be hosted by Thailand in September.

Much of their war of words has appeared intended to mollify nationalistic critics on both sides of the border. In Thailand, the elected government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn has been attacked by right-wing nationalists who are longtime foes of her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

There is a long history to the territorial disputes between the two countries. Thailand is still rankled by a 1962 ICJ ruling that awarded Cambodia the disputed territory where the historic Preah Vihear temple stands. There were sporadic though serious clashes there in 2011. The ruling was reaffirmed in 2013.

——-

Associated Press writer Jintamas Saksornchai in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Thai Border Affairs Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Prasas Prasasvinitchai, second from left, attends a meeting of the Cambodian-Thai joint commission on demarcation for land boundary in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cambodian Minister in charge of State Secretariat of Border Affairs Lam Chea, center, attends a meeting of the Cambodian-Thai joint commission on demarcation for land boundary in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - In this photo released by the Thai Royal Thai Army, Cambodian Chief of Army Mao Sophan, left, meets with Thailand Chief of Army Gen. Pana Claewplodtook, right, at a border checkpoint in Surin province, Thailand, May 29, 2025. (Thai Royal Thai Army via AP, file)

Credit: AP

Tough talk drags on in Cambodia-Thailand border standoff. But tensions appear to be easing

Australia's defense minister downplays concerns over Pentagon review of multi-billion submarine deal

Netanyahu's government survives vote to dissolve Israel's parliament

The Latest

A Syrian doctor, center, accused of torture and war crimes in his Syrian homeland, stands next to his lawyer Oussama Al-Agi, right, in the Higher Regional Court before the verdict is announced in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

German court sentences Syrian doctor to life in prison for torture and war crimes in his homeland

11m ago

The Latest: Iran launches a new wave of missile attacks on Israel as conflict enters fourth day

11m ago

Things to know about the retrial of Karen Read in the killing of her police officer boyfriend

15m ago

Featured

Aerial photo shows demonstrators holding signs to oppose Trump’s immigration policies during “No Cake for False Kings” protest on the 17th Street NW Bridge, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thousands turn out in metro Atlanta; DeKalb immigration protest escalates

The events are taking place on the same day as a military parade in Washington celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

Route changes for metro Atlanta Xpress commuter buses start Monday

The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, which operates Xpress, has said the changes are necessary because of ridership declines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is quickly assembling All-Star case for Braves

In the last 30 days, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is third in batting average, ninth in home runs, first in on-base percentage and second in slugging and OPS