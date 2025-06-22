Cal Raleigh connects for 31st homer for the Seattle Mariners

Nation & World News
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh, right, celebrates with J.P. Crawford after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 31st homer when he went deep in the first inning of Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Raleigh hammered the first pitch of his at-bat against Colin Rea — a 93.8 mph fastball — for a two-run shot on a hot afternoon at Wrigley Field. The massive drive to center had an exit velocity of 105 mph.

It was Raleigh's fourth homer of the weekend series and his fifth in his last five games. He snapped a tie for third for the most homers in franchise history before the All-Star break.

The switch-hitting Raleigh was the designated hitter for the Mariners for the series finale after he was behind the plate on Saturday.

Raleigh also walked in the third and singled and scored in the fifth.

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh watches his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh walks to first base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

