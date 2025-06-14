Caitlin Clark returns with 32 points and Fever hand Liberty first loss with 102-88 victory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 32 points in her return from a five-game absence, and the Indiana Fever handed the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty their first loss of the season with a 102-88 victory Saturday.

Clark tied her career high for 3-pointers and added nine assists and eight rebounds as the Fever (5-5) set a franchise record with 17 3s in 35 attempts (48.6%). It was Clark's third career game in which she had at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Last season's WNBA Rookie of the Year had been sidelined with a quadriceps injury.