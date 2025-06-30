Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty to killing 4 University of Idaho students, multiple media report

Multiple media outlets report Bryan Kohberger has agreed to plead guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students as part of a deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty
FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets on Nov. 30, 2022, during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets on Nov. 30, 2022, during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By REBECCA BOONE – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Bryan Kohberger has agreed to plead guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students as part of a deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

The news was delivered to families of the victims in a letter from prosecutors, according to ABC News. A change of plea hearing was set for Wednesday. Kohberger's trial had been set to begin in August.

Kohberger, 30, is accused in the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a rental home near campus in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022. Autopsies showed the four were all likely asleep when they were attacked, some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times.

Goncalves' family expressed outrage in a Facebook post: “We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected.”

Kohberger, then a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, was arrested in Pennsylvania weeks after the killings. Investigators said they matched his DNA to genetic material recovered from a knife sheath found at the crime scene.

In a court filing, his lawyers said Kohberger was on a long drive by himself around the time the four were killed.

The killings shook the small farming community of about 25,000 people, which hadn't had a homicide in about five years. The trial was moved from rural northern Idaho to Boise after the defense expressed concerns that Kohberger couldn't get a fair trial in the county where the killings occurred.

In the letter to families cited by ABC, prosecutors said Kohberger’s lawyers approached them seeking to reach a plea deal. The prosecutors said they met with available family members last week before deciding to make Kohberger an offer.

“This resolution is our sincere attempt to seek justice for your family,” the letter said. “This agreement ensures that the defendant will be convicted, will spend the rest of his life in prison, and will not be able to put you and the other families through the uncertainty of decades of post-conviction, appeals. Your viewpoints weighed heavily in our decision-making process, and we hope that you may come to appreciate why we believe this resolution is in the best interest of justice.”

In Idaho, judges may reject plea agreements, though such moves are rare. If a judge rejects a plea agreement, the defendant is allowed to withdraw the guilty plea.

Earlier Monday, a Pennsylvania judge had ordered that three people whose testimony was requested by defense attorneys would have to travel to Idaho to appear at Kohberger’s trial.

The defense subpoenas were granted regarding a boxing trainer who knew Kohberger as a teenager, a childhood acquaintance of Kohberger’s and a third man whose significance was not explained.

A gag order has largely kept attorneys, investigators and others from speaking publicly about the investigation or trial.

___

Associated Press reporter Mark Scolforo contributed from Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

A hearing about Pennsylvania-based defense witnesses in the upcoming murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, accused of killing 4 University of Idaho students in 2022, is held in the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Scolforo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, is escorted into court for a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A private security officer sits in a vehicle on Jan. 3, 2023, in front of the house in Moscow, Idaho where four University of Idaho students were killed in November, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, is escorted into court for a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

Idaho judge rejects Bryan Kohberger's request to delay murder trial in college student stabbings

An 82-year-old woman who was injured in a firebomb attack in Boulder, Colorado, has died

2h ago

Teen indicted in fatal stabbing of another student at a high school track meet in Texas

The Latest

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., is followed by reporters as he walks from the chamber to his office as Republicans begin a final push to advance President Donald Trump's tax breaks and spending cuts package, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Senate's long day turns to night as GOP works to shore up support on Trump’s big bill

11m ago

Fluminense gets early goal from Germán Cano to knock out Inter Milan in Club World Cup Round of 16

23m ago

Man shot Idaho firefighters who had asked him to move his vehicle, killing 2, sheriff says

30m ago

Featured

People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch

Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.

24m ago

Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth

Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.

GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service

The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.