Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Bruins name ex-forward Marco Sturm as head coach to replace fired Jim Montgomery

The Boston Bruins have hired Marco Sturm as coach to help the Original Six franchise get back to the playoffs after missing them for the first time since 2016
FILE - Los Angeles Kings assistant coach Marco Sturm walks off the ice at the end of the second period against the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Los Angeles Kings assistant coach Marco Sturm walks off the ice at the end of the second period against the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Updated 4 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins hired Marco Sturm as coach on Thursday to help the Original Six franchise get back to the playoffs after missing them for the first time since 2016.

The Bruins picked Sturm to replace interim coach Joe Sacco, who took over from Jim Montgomery in November and led the team to a 25-30-7 record — much of it after a trade deadline roster purge. Sturm becomes the 30th head coach in Bruins history after spending the past three seasons as head coach of the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Sacco, a Bruins assistant and former Avalanche head coach, replaced Montgomery 20 games into this season, but with the team unable to challenge for a playoff berth general manager Don Sweeney traded captain Brad Marchand and other veterans and the Bruins stumbled to a 33-39-10 record overall, tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Only three teams in the league were worse.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

More Stories

Keep Reading

New York Rangers assistant coach Dan Muse, right, watches during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker File)

Credit: AP

Penguins hire Rangers assistant Dan Muse to replace Mike Sullivan as coach

Florida coach Paul Maurice has Panthers back in Cup final, fueled by his mix of laughs and hard work

The Stanley Cup final goalie matchup: Bobrovsky and Skinner, matching wits once again

The Latest

This cover image released by Crown Publishing shows "Look" by Michelle Obama. (Crown Publishing via AP)

Credit: AP

Michelle Obama's 'The Look' reflects on her fashion choices

6m ago

ECB cuts benchmark interest rate by quarter point as Trump tariffs threaten economy

8m ago

Supreme Court makes it easier to claim 'reverse discrimination' in employment, in a case from Ohio

11m ago

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.