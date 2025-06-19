Nation & World News
Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders ticketed for speeding twice in June

Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been ticketed for speeding twice this month in Ohio
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been ticketed for speeding twice this month in Ohio.

Sanders was accused of driving a Dodge TRX pickup truck 101 mph (163 kilometers per hour) on a suburban Cleveland interstate earlier this week.

The Strongsville Police Department stopped Sanders at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in a 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) zone on Interstate 71 near the Ohio Turnpike, according to a report provided to local media.

Sanders, 23, could pay a $250 fine to waive the fourth-degree misdemeanor case, according to police.

But it wasn't the first time he'd been pulled over for allegedly speeding since joining the Browns.

That ticket came after he was stopped by the Ohio State Patrol on June 5 in Brunswick Hills, Ohio. Sanders was pulled over for going 91 mph (147 kilometers per hour) in a 65 mph (105 kilometer) zone, Ohio State Patrol told WKBN-TV.

According to Medina Municipal Court records, Sanders failed to appear for an arraignment for that ticket on Monday and owes $269 in court costs.

Browns spokesman Peter John-Baptiste said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday that: “the team has addressed the tickets directly with Sanders and the tickets will be handled by him in the appropriate manner.”

Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders, was drafted in the fifth round (144th overall) of the NFL draft this spring, even though many projections had him going in the first round. He played under his father at the University of Colorado.

Sanders is competing against three other quarterbacks with the Browns. They wrapped up minicamp last week and will open training camp in late July.

