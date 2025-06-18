Nation & World News
Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders ticketed after police say he drove 101 mph in Cleveland suburb

Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is accused of driving a pickup truck 101 mph (163 kilometers per hour) on a suburban Cleveland interstate earlier this week
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) at NFL football minicamp in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) at NFL football minicamp in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
55 minutes ago

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is accused of driving a pickup truck 101 mph (163 kilometers per hour) on a suburban Cleveland interstate earlier this week.

The Strongsville Police Department stopped Sanders at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in a 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) zone on Interstate 71 near the Ohio Turnpike, according to a report provided to local media.

Sanders, 23, could pay a $250 fine to waive the fourth-degree misdemeanor case, according to police.

The Browns did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders, was drafted in the fifth round (144th overall) of the NFL draft this spring, even though many projections had him going in the first round. He played under his father at the University of Colorado.

Sanders is competing against three other quarterbacks with the Browns. They wrapped up minicamp last week and will open training camp in late July.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) sits on the field after practice at NFL football minicamp in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

