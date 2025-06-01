Brock Thompson hits walk-off 2-run homer as Oklahoma State eliminates No. 7 national seed Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kollin Ritchie started a four-run ninth inning with his 17th home run of the season and freshman Brock Thompson hit a walk-off two-run homer as Oklahoma State eliminated No. 7 national seed Georgia 11-9 on Sunday in the Athens Regional.
It was Ritchie’s fourth homer of the regional and Thompson’s shot to the opposite field was Oklahoma State’s 15th.
Oklahoma State (30-24) will play Duke in the regional final on Sunday night and would have to beat the Blue Devils twice to reach super regionals.
Georgia (43-17) entered the regional 29-4 at home this season.
Matthew Brown (1-0) gave Oklahoma State a chance by striking out the side in the top of the ninth after entering with two on.
Tyler McLoughlin and Zach Harris (3-1) each gave up a home run in the ninth.
Slate Alford went 3 for 4, with two home runs and three RBIs for Georgia. Alford started a five-run third with a two-run blast and he added a solo shot in the fourth for a 6-3 lead.
The Bulldogs used RBI singles in the seventh and eighth innings for a 9-7 lead.
