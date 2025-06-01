Georgia News
Georgia News

Brock Thompson hits walk-off 2-run homer as Oklahoma State eliminates No. 7 national seed Georgia

Kollin Ritchie started a four-run ninth inning with his 17th home run of the season and freshman Brock Thompson hit a walk-off two-run homer as Oklahoma State eliminated No. 7 national seed Georgia 11-9 on Sunday in the Athens Regional
46 minutes ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kollin Ritchie started a four-run ninth inning with his 17th home run of the season and freshman Brock Thompson hit a walk-off two-run homer as Oklahoma State eliminated No. 7 national seed Georgia 11-9 on Sunday in the Athens Regional.

It was Ritchie’s fourth homer of the regional and Thompson’s shot to the opposite field was Oklahoma State’s 15th.

Oklahoma State (30-24) will play Duke in the regional final on Sunday night and would have to beat the Blue Devils twice to reach super regionals.

Georgia (43-17) entered the regional 29-4 at home this season.

Matthew Brown (1-0) gave Oklahoma State a chance by striking out the side in the top of the ninth after entering with two on.

Tyler McLoughlin and Zach Harris (3-1) each gave up a home run in the ninth.

Slate Alford went 3 for 4, with two home runs and three RBIs for Georgia. Alford started a five-run third with a two-run blast and he added a solo shot in the fourth for a 6-3 lead.

The Bulldogs used RBI singles in the seventh and eighth innings for a 9-7 lead.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia players react after losing against Oklahoma State on a walk-off homer during the ninth inning in their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field, Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Oklahoma State defeated Georgia 11-9. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Walk-off home run brings Georgia’s season to shocking end

25m ago

Georgia baseball blasts Binghamton in NCAA Athens regional opener

After beating Binghamton 20-4 win Friday, the Georgia Bulldogs head to a Saturday evening game against the Duke-Oklahoma State winner.

Georgia loses to Duke, faces elimination on Sunday

The Latest

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Story knocks in 3 runs and Crochet strikes out 12 in 7 innings to lead Red Sox past Braves 3-1

1h ago

Police officer fatally shoots person at Atlanta apartment complex

1h ago

Authorities determine the cause of death of a man whose burned body was found on Stone Mountain

2h ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments

56m ago