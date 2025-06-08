British soldier arrested in Kenya over what UK media report is a rape accusation

A U.K.-Kenya defense cooperation agreement allows thousands of British soldiers to train in the East African country each year. About 200 U.K. troops are based there permanently to train Kenyan soldiers.

Some Kenyans have long complained about the soldiers' behavior and the atmosphere around their training camp near the town of Nanyuki. There was an outcry over the 2012 death of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru, who was last seen alive leaving a bar with British troops near their training camp. Her body was later found in a septic tank.

Wanjiru's family has campaigned for years for the suspected perpetrator, a serving British soldier at the time, to be charged. In April, U.K Defense Secretary John Healey met with Wanjiru's relatives in Kenya and vowed to "help the family secure the justice they deserve."

The British Army has launched an inquiry into allegations of unacceptable behavior by U.K. personnel in Kenya.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that all British personnel in the country “have clear direction about how to behave, on and off duty, must complete mandatory training and attend compulsory briefings on conduct. We will have zero tolerance for unacceptable behavior.”