Brionna Jones scores 21, Allisha Gray adds 20 and the Dream beat the Liberty 90-81

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Brionna Jones tied a season high with 21 points, Allisha Gray had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 90-81 on Sunday.

Jordin Canada had 15 points and eight assists, Brittney Griner scored 13 points and Naz Hillmon had 10 for Atlanta (11-6). Rhyne Howard was hit hard in the second half and did not return due to an upper body injury. She finished with five points in 24 minutes.

Breanna Stewart had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Natasha Cloud scored 20 points for New York (11-5), which has lost four of its last five games. Sabrina Ionescu added 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting.