Georgia News
Georgia News

Brewers and Braves play, winner secures 3-game series

The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (28-38, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-32, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (4-4, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-5, 2.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Brewers +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee has gone 20-13 in home games and 36-32 overall. The Brewers have a 23-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta has a 28-38 record overall and an 11-24 record on the road. The Braves are 12-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has 18 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 13 for 36 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 14 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBIs while hitting .238 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 13 for 43 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Braves: 2-8, .221 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio watches after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: AP

Chourio, Bauers hit home runs to lead Brewers past Braves 4-1

Braves offense held in check in loss to Brewers

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Wolf leads New York City FC against Atlanta United

1h ago

Chourio, Bauers hit home runs to lead Brewers past Braves 4-1

Gray scores 23 points to power Dream over Fever 77-58 as injured Clark misses 5th straight game

Featured

In May 2023, callers to the Atlanta 911 call center waited an average of 19 seconds before speaking with an operator. Last month, the average wait time dropped to just over six seconds. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2023 photo)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta’s 911 system was failing. A year later, it’s picking up the pace.

The Atlanta E911 call center has improved, answering 90% of calls within the 20-second standard.

Lois Reitzes’ 46-year run at WABE ends on a high note

Lois Reitzes found a second act with 'City Lights' as an arts and culture interviewer after 36 years as WABE's classical music host but at age 71, felt it was time to bow out.

GHSA set to make 3-school athletes ineligible, tightens transfer rules

Georgia high school athletes who change schools twice after the ninth grade will be ineligible for a year under new GHSA bylaws expected to get final approval next month.