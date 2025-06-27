Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Brazil’s Supreme Court clears way to hold social media companies liable for user content

Brazil’s Supreme Court agreed on Thursday on details of a decision to hold social media companies liable for what their users post, clearing the way for it go into effect within weeks
FILE - Lady Justice statue, depicting a seated, blindfolded woman holding a sword, stands outside the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Lady Justice statue, depicting a seated, blindfolded woman holding a sword, stands outside the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
By MAURICIO SAVARESE – Associated Press
25 minutes ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court agreed on Thursday on details of a decision to hold social media companies liable for what their users post, clearing the way for it go into effect within weeks.

The 8-3 vote in Brazil's top court orders tech giants like Google, Meta and TikTok to actively monitor content that involves hate speech, racism and incitation to violence and act to remove it.

The case has unsettled the relationship between the South American nation and the U.S. government. Critics have expressed concern that the move could threaten free speech if platforms preemptively remove content that could be problematic.

After Thursday's ruling is published by the court, people will be able to sue social media companies for hosting illegal content if they refuse to remove it after a victim brings it to their attention. The court didn't set out firm rules on what content is illegal, leaving it to be decided on a case-by-case basis.

The ruling strengthens a law that requires companies to remove content only after court orders, which were often ignored.

It’s the product of two cases accepted by the court last year in which social media companies were accused of failed to act against users promoting fraud, child pornography and violence.

A majority of the 11 justices voted to approve the change two weeks ago, but it took until today to reach consensus on how to implement it.

The justices also agreed that social media companies will not be liable if they can show they took steps to remove illegal content in a timely fashion.

Google said in a statement that is analyzing the court's decision.

“We remain open for dialogue,” the company said.

Brazil's top court came to the decision after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned of possible visa restrictions against foreign officials involved in censoring American citizens.

Thursday's ruling brings Brazil's approach to big tech closer to the European Union's approach, which has sought to rein in the power of social media companies and other digital platforms.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Lady Justice statue, depicting a seated, blindfolded woman holding a sword, stands outside the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

Credit: AP

Brazil confronts military officers accused of plotting a coup in historic trial

Colombia's president signs a labor overhaul into law after 2 failed attempts

Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco convicted of sexually abusing a child and gets a suspended sentence

1h ago

The Latest

Palestinians carry humanitarian aid packages distributed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation operated by the U.S.-backed organization in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

An Israeli strike kills 18 Palestinians in central Gaza as turmoil mounts over food distribution

17m ago

Ecuador reveals how notorious gang leader 'Fito' hid in his hometown for 18 months after jailbreak

22m ago

Wildfire prompts evacuations near Athens as summer's first heat wave hits Greece

25m ago

Featured

Cabbagetown resident Nadia Giordani stands in the door of her 300-square-foot tiny home in her backyard that she uses as a short-term rental to help her pay for rising property taxes in the area. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Inside Atlanta’s long-term debate over short-term rentals

Atlanta leaders have spent years trying to regulate app housing rentals while relying on them to support city tourism.

Couple acquitted of child abuse sue officers, doctors and DFCS

A Georgia couple says DFCS, officers and doctors ignored signs their child was sick and wrongly accused them of abuse, leading to jail time and family separation.

How AI is revolutionizing ATL’s international terminal

A new automated customs process for Americans is just one of many possible applications of AI technology that are being explored at the Atlanta airport.