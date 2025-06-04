Nation & World News
Brazil's Lula signs law to expand affirmative action, boosting quotas for Blacks in government jobs

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has signed a new law to expand the country’s affirmative action policies
Brazil'sl President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Tingshu Wang/Pool Photo via AP)

By MAURICIO SAVARESE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Tuesday signed a new law to expand the country's affirmative action policies, increasing the quota for government jobs reserved for Blacks from 20% to 30% and adding Indigenous people and descendants of Afro-Brazilian enslaved people as beneficiaries.

The changes apply to candidates applying for permanent and public employment positions across Brazil's federal administration, agencies, public foundations, public companies and state-run mixed-capital companies. As approved by Congress, the quota will be revised in 2035.

“It is important to allow this country for one day to have a society reflected in its public offices, in the Prosecutors' Office, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the Attorney-General’s Office, in the Internal Revenue Service, everywhere,” Lula said at the presidential palace in the capital, Brasilia. “We still have few women, few Black people, almost no Indigenous people."

Brazil's first law on racial quotas for government jobs was approved in 2014 by then President Dilma Rousseff, and it extended to public administration positions an affirmative action policy that was in place for access to state-run universities.

Brazil's government said in a statement that Blacks and mixed-race people held 25% of top government jobs in 2014, a figure that rose to 36% in 2024.

“Still, Black people are under-represented in the public service and hold lower-wage positions," the government added.

Management and Innovation Minister Esther Dweck said the new law was needed due to a low number of new government jobs being opened for candidates in the last decade, when the previous quota was in place.

“We could not reverse the scenario of low representation (for minorities) in the public service," Dweck said in a speech Tuesday.

Brazil's government said 55% of the country's population is made up of Black or mixed-race people. It added that more than 70% of Brazilians living below the poverty line are also Black or mixed race, while only 1% of people from those ethnicities are in leadership positions in the private sector.

