Brazil's Lula signs law to expand affirmative action, boosting quotas for Blacks in government jobs

Brazil's first law on racial quotas for government jobs was approved in 2014 by then President Dilma Rousseff, and it extended to public administration positions an affirmative action policy that was in place for access to state-run universities.

Brazil's government said in a statement that Blacks and mixed-race people held 25% of top government jobs in 2014, a figure that rose to 36% in 2024.

“Still, Black people are under-represented in the public service and hold lower-wage positions," the government added.

Management and Innovation Minister Esther Dweck said the new law was needed due to a low number of new government jobs being opened for candidates in the last decade, when the previous quota was in place.

“We could not reverse the scenario of low representation (for minorities) in the public service," Dweck said in a speech Tuesday.

Brazil's government said 55% of the country's population is made up of Black or mixed-race people. It added that more than 70% of Brazilians living below the poverty line are also Black or mixed race, while only 1% of people from those ethnicities are in leadership positions in the private sector.

