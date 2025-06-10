Brazil’s Bolsonaro testifies before the Supreme Court over alleged coup plot, calls rioters 'crazy'

The Supreme Court panel, led by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, freed up its schedule to hear the eight defendants in the case until the end of Friday. But they managed to finish the inquiry on the second day in speedy fashion. Legal experts say the sentencing phase of the trial is expected in the second half of the year.

“There was never any talk of a coup. A coup is an abominable thing," Bolsonaro said. “Brazil couldn’t go through an experience like that. And there was never even the possibility of a coup in my government.”

The far-right politician admitted to discussing “possibilities” with the heads of the armed forces following Lula’s win, but within constitutional limits. He didn’t give details.

Bolsonaro's questioning lasted just over two hours. At one point, he joked with Justice de Moraes — whose planned killing was part of the plot, the prosecutor-general has alleged — a contrast to the sharp words Bolsonaro has aimed at the court in the past.

Bolsonaro could face decades in prison

The defendants are standing trial on five counts: attempting to stage a coup, involvement in an armed criminal organization, attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, aggravated damage and deterioration of listed heritage.

A coup conviction carries a sentence of up to 12 years. A conviction on that and other charges could bring decades behind bars.

The former president has repeatedly denied the allegations and asserted that he is the target of political persecution. When asked by de Moraes at the beginning of questioning whether the accusation was true, Bolsonaro replied, "The accusation does not hold, your excellency."

He said that even if he had wanted to impose a “state of siege,” the measures would have been different. “There was no environment for it, no opportunity. We didn’t have even a minimally solid base to do anything,” he said.

The eight defendants are accused of making up the plan’s core group. Justices are also questioning Bolsonaro’s former running mate and defense minister Walter Braga Netto, former defense minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, former ministers Anderson Torres and Augusto Heleno and ex aide-de-camp Mauro Cid, among others.

Judges will hear from 26 other defendants at a later date. The court has already heard from dozens of witnesses in hearings that began in mid-May.

Cid, who has signed a plea bargain with the federal police, told the court on Monday that Bolsonaro read and edited a document that aimed at canceling the election result.

Cid also said Bolsonaro refused to interfere regarding camps that supporters set up in front of army facilities calling for a military intervention after the election loss.

Former defense minister Nogueira, who was also Brazil's army commander during the Bolsonaro presidency, said in his testimony that he had encouraged the far-right leader to give a national address at the end of December 2022 to recognize his defeat and leave office. He also said the riots in Brasilia were “a peaceful demonstration that ended in hooliganism.”

Many of those followers were later part of the Jan. 8, 2023 riot. Police say their uprising — which occurred after Lula was sworn in — was an attempt to force military intervention and oust the new president.

Prosecutor: Riot part of scheme to overturn election results

Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet alleges the riot was part of a scheme to overturn the election result. Part of that plot allegedly included a plan to kill Lula and de Moraes. The plan did not go ahead at the last minute because the accused failed to get the army's commander on board, according to Gonet.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro said he had learned about the plot, which received the sinister name of “Green and Yellow Dagger,” when it was reported in the press.

“If it had been proposed, in my view, it would have been rejected, with immediate action taken,” he said.

Braga Netto, the former Bolsonaro running mate, gave his testimony from prison. He said he never saw the document that allegedly described the plot.

Bolsonaro, a former military officer who was known to express nostalgia for the country’s past dictatorship, openly defied Brazil’s judicial system during his 2019-2022 term in office.

He has been banned by Brazil's top electoral court from running in elections until 2030 over abuse of power while in office and casting unfounded doubts on the country's electronic voting system.

A watershed trial

Thiago Bottino, a law professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a think tank and university, called the trial historic.

“It’s the first time we see people accused of an attempted coup are being subjected to a criminal trial, with the guarantees of due criminal process, being able to defend themselves but answering for these accusations,” he said.

The trial is particularly significant in light of the fact that Brazil's constitution was adopted in 1988, less than four decades ago, Bottino said.

Brazil is showing that it has “the democratic maturity to be able to use due process to investigate this type of accusation and, if necessary, hold those responsible accountable,” he said.

Later on Tuesday, Bolsonaro took to social media to comment about his testimony.

“I did not request to be silent. I didn't look for excuses. I answered every question with transparency and conviction," he said. “Today I leave the court in peace and more confident that I will be the next president to help take our country out of this mess.”

Bolsonaro has already been ruled out of the 2026 presidential elections, a penalty that could be further extended for the 70-year-old leader with a conviction in the trial.

Associated Press writer Mauricio Savarese contributed to this report from Sao Paulo.

