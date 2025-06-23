Braves visit the Mets to begin 4-game series

Atlanta Braves (35-41, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (46-32, second in the NL East)
New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Mets: Paul Blackburn (0-1, 6.92 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, eight strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Mets +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets open a four-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.
New York is 27-10 in home games and 46-32 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.
Atlanta is 35-41 overall and 13-26 on the road. The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.68.
The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 64 RBIs while hitting .290 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 14 for 39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.
Matt Olson has 18 doubles and 15 home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna is 17 for 33 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .220 batting average, 5.95 ERA, outscored by 33 runs
Braves: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs
INJURIES: Mets: Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Braves: Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (rib), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
