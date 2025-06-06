Georgia News
Braves visit the Giants to begin 3-game series

The San Francisco Giants start a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (27-34, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (35-28, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (4-4, 3.13 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -135, Giants +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants begin a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

San Francisco has gone 19-11 in home games and 35-28 overall. The Giants have gone 22-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta is 27-34 overall and 10-20 in road games. The Braves have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .245.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 RBIs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 12 for 40 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 13 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .237 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 11 for 40 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .225 batting average, 1.94 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves: 2-8, .228 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

