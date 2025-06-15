Braves try to sweep 3-game series over the Rockies

Georgia News
The Atlanta Braves will try to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Colorado Rockies
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago

Colorado Rockies (13-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (31-38, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-0); Braves: Grant Holmes (3-5, 4.07 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -360, Rockies +282; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Colorado Rockies looking to sweep their three-game series.

Atlanta has a 31-38 record overall and a 19-14 record at home. The Braves have hit 76 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Colorado is 13-57 overall and 6-30 in road games. The Rockies have a 7-12 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Braves have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 RBIs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna is 16 for 37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 16 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Rockies. Jordan Beck is 13 for 40 with three doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .263 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Anthony Molina (43) delivers in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

