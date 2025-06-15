Braves try to sweep 3-game series over the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (13-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (31-38, third in the NL East)
Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-0); Braves: Grant Holmes (3-5, 4.07 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -360, Rockies +282; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Colorado Rockies looking to sweep their three-game series.
Atlanta has a 31-38 record overall and a 19-14 record at home. The Braves have hit 76 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.
Colorado is 13-57 overall and 6-30 in road games. The Rockies have a 7-12 record in games decided by one run.
Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Braves have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 RBIs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna is 16 for 37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.
Hunter Goodman has 16 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Rockies. Jordan Beck is 13 for 40 with three doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs
Rockies: 3-7, .263 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 29 runs
INJURIES: Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)
Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Courtesy Institute for Justice
U.S. Supreme Court revives Atlanta family’s lawsuit over botched FBI raid
The U.S. Supreme Court sent Martin's case back to appeals court giving her another chance to pursue claims against the federal government over the botched predawn raid.
What to know about Trump protests in metro Atlanta this weekend
Protests against President Trump's policies (dubbed "No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance") are planned throughout the U.S. this weekend.
When COVID disrupted Delta’s pilot wing pin supply chain, its pilots had an idea
What’s now known as the ‘Legacy Wings’ tradition lives on.