Braves' Smith-Shawver undergoes Tommy John surgery and Kimbrel elects free agency

Kimbrel opted for free agency two days after the Braves had designated the nine-time All-Star reliever for assignment. The Braves had attempted to send Kimbrel outright to their Triple-A Gwinnett affiliate.

Braves officials already had announced May 30 that Smith-Shawver had a torn UCL. He had left a 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies a day earlier and said he felt a "pop."

Smith-Shawver, 22, had gone 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in nine starts this season. He had struck out 42 batters in 44 1/3 innings.

“He's got a nice career ahead of him,” Snitker said. “This is just a little setback. Still a very young player. He'll have a really good career.”

Kimbrel had been attempting to make a comeback with Atlanta, where he spent his first five major league seasons and earned four straight All-Star Game selections from 2011-14. His 186 saves with the Braves are the most in franchise history.

The 37-year-old Kimbrel had gone a combined 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in 18 combined appearances with Gwinnett and Double-A Columbus this year before getting called up to Atlanta last week.

But he pitched just one game with Atlanta before getting designated for assignment. He worked one scoreless inning in the Braves' 5-4, 10-inning loss at San Francisco on Friday.

Kimbrel is attempting to rejuvenate his career after a disappointing 2024 season in which he went 7-5 with a 5.33 ERA and 23 saves for the Baltimore Orioles, who released him last September.

