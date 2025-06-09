Georgia News
Braves' Smith-Shawver undergoes Tommy John surgery and Kimbrel elects free agency

A
Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver walks to the dugout after being pulled during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum/AP

Credit: Matt Slocum/AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver walks to the dugout after being pulled during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By STEVE MEGARGEE – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.J. Smith-Shawver underwent Tommy John surgery and Craig Kimbrel elected free agency Monday in the latest pitching moves for the slumping Atlanta Braves.

Smith-Shawver had reconstructive surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, knocking the rookie right-hander out for the rest of this season and likely the start of next season. Keith Meister performed the procedure in Arlington, Texas.

"It was a complete Tommy John, and now he starts the long road of the rehab," manager Brian Snitker said before the Braves' Monday night game at MIlwaukee as they attempt to snap a seven-game skid. "Everything went well."

Kimbrel opted for free agency two days after the Braves had designated the nine-time All-Star reliever for assignment. The Braves had attempted to send Kimbrel outright to their Triple-A Gwinnett affiliate.

Braves officials already had announced May 30 that Smith-Shawver had a torn UCL. He had left a 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies a day earlier and said he felt a "pop."

Smith-Shawver, 22, had gone 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in nine starts this season. He had struck out 42 batters in 44 1/3 innings.

“He's got a nice career ahead of him,” Snitker said. “This is just a little setback. Still a very young player. He'll have a really good career.”

Kimbrel had been attempting to make a comeback with Atlanta, where he spent his first five major league seasons and earned four straight All-Star Game selections from 2011-14. His 186 saves with the Braves are the most in franchise history.

The 37-year-old Kimbrel had gone a combined 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in 18 combined appearances with Gwinnett and Double-A Columbus this year before getting called up to Atlanta last week.

But he pitched just one game with Atlanta before getting designated for assignment. He worked one scoreless inning in the Braves' 5-4, 10-inning loss at San Francisco on Friday.

Kimbrel is attempting to rejuvenate his career after a disappointing 2024 season in which he went 7-5 with a 5.33 ERA and 23 saves for the Baltimore Orioles, who released him last September.

Atlanta Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver pitches during the second inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Craig Kimbrel throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, June 6, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

