Braves play the Brewers leading series 1-0

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -122, Brewers +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee has a 35-32 record overall and a 19-13 record in home games. The Brewers have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.88.

Atlanta is 11-23 on the road and 28-37 overall. The Braves are 26-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has five doubles and 13 home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 14 for 43 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has a .285 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 13 doubles and 11 home runs. Ronald Acuna is 11 for 37 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Braves: 2-8, .216 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.