Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Braves place reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sale on injured list with fractured rib cage

The Atlanta Braves placed reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale on the 15-day injured list because of a fractured left rib cage
Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) fields a ball hit by New York Mets' Juan Soto (22) in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) fields a ball hit by New York Mets' Juan Soto (22) in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
1 hour ago

MIAMI (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a fractured left rib cage.

“He was doing his exercises (Friday) and felt like something wasn’t right,” manager Brian Snitker said before the Braves' game Saturday against the Miami Marlins. “So they had him looked at and it showed what it showed.”

In his previous start, against the New York Mets on Wednesday, Sale sprinted off the mound and made a diving stop of a grounder hit by Juan Soto and threw him out for the first out in the ninth. He then struck out Pete Alonso and was lifted after allowing a single to Brandon Nimmo.

“It’s just a freak thing. An unfortunate thing,” Snitker said. “I saw him after the game that night and he was doing his postgame workout. And then I saw him the next day and I think he maybe felt a little uncomfortable the next day. But then (Friday) is when he wanted to get it checked out.”

Sale is 5-4 and has a 2.52 ERA through 15 starts this season. The 36-year-old left-hander threw a season-high 116 pitches and 8 2/3 innings against the Mets.

“It’s a tough blow for us and him,” Snitker said. “It was going so good. That’s a rough one.”

After six seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Sale was traded to the Braves in December 2023. Sale won the pitching Triple Crown in his first season in Atlanta, finishing with an NL high in wins (18) and strikeouts (225) and a league-low ERA of 2.38.

Snitker doesn’t have a timeline when his star pitcher will return.

“With bones like that, they’ve got to heal before you can start the process, but I have no idea how long it will be,” he said.

The Braves began Saturday at 34-40 and 11 games behind NL East-leading Philadelphia. They had won six of seven, including a three-game series sweep against the Mets, before losing the series opener at Miami on Friday.

In the corresponding move retroactive to Thursday, the Braves recalled left-handed pitcher Austin Cox from Triple-A Gwinnett.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) works against the New York Mets in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) works against the New York Mets in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Chris Sale dominates as Braves hand Mets 5th-straight loss 5-0

No Sale: Braves ace out indefinitely after suffering rib injury

Manager Brian Snitker didn’t have an estimate for how long the ace starter would be out. The Braves recalled lefty Austin Cox to fill the open roster spot.

1h ago

Sale shuts down Mets as Braves take series

In his last six starts, Sale is 4-1 over 41 2/3 innings, having allowed four earned runs while striking out 50.

The Latest

Omar al-Hobi, 43, from Rafah, unpacks a bag of food he collected at a distribution center run by private contractor the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the southern Gaza Strip, as he arrives at his family's tent in Khan Younis, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. At left are his children and his wife, Anwaar Saleh.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

Israeli-backed group seeks at least $30 million from US for aid distribution in Gaza

13m ago

For back-to-back champ Panthers, the celebrations will continue before an important offseason begins

29m ago

Paris' iconic cauldron from the Olympic Games returns to light up summer nights

32m ago

Featured

Near the end of the longest day of the year, Georgians rest atop Stone Mountain to watch the sunset behind the Atlanta skyline. (Richard Watkins/AJC)

Credit: Richard Watkins

Atop Stone Mountain, on the longest day of the year

On Friday, the longest day of the year in metro Atlanta, a man did pushups at the top of Stone Mountain. He and perhaps 50 others saw the sun setting and summer approaching.

Chick-fil-A retains top honors in fast-food survey and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

American consumers gave Chick-fil-A top marks, two Decatur restaurants closed and a major conference for hemp beverages is coming to Atlanta.

Young Didier Fuentes shows reason for excitement in MLB debut, but Braves lose

The 20-year-old showed plenty of encouraging flashes in loss to Marlins.