Braves host the Phillies on home winning streak

The Atlanta Braves, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Philadelphia Phillies
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago

Philadelphia Phillies (47-34, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (37-43, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Mick Abel (2-1, 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (2-4, 4.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -139, Phillies +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Atlanta is 22-15 in home games and 37-43 overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.72 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 21-20 record in road games and a 47-34 record overall. The Phillies have hit 83 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Friday's game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 15 home runs while slugging .476. Ronald Acuna is 11 for 34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Nick Castellanos has 21 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 RBIs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 11 for 42 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Phillies: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (rib), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, June 23, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: Pamela Smith/AP

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Thursday, June 26, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Cabbagetown resident Nadia Giordani stands in the door of her 300-square-foot tiny home in her backyard that she uses as a short-term rental to help her pay for rising property taxes in the area. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

