Braves face the Rockies leading series 1-0

The Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago

Colorado Rockies (13-56, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (30-38, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-6, 6.85 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (0-5, 5.40 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -332, Rockies +263; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

Atlanta has gone 18-14 at home and 30-38 overall. The Braves have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

Colorado is 6-29 in road games and 13-56 overall. The Rockies are 3-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Braves are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 30 extra base hits (16 doubles and 14 home runs). Ronald Acuna is 16 for 38 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has a .290 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 16 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs. Thairo Estrada is 13 for 44 with six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rockies: 4-6, .281 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates his three-run homer against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

2h ago

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy of Institute for Justice)

Credit: Courtesy Institute for Justice

The U.S. Supreme Court sent Martin's case back to appeals court giving her another chance to pursue claims against the federal government over the botched predawn raid.

Protests against President Trump's policies (dubbed "No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance") are planned throughout the U.S. this weekend.

What’s now known as the ‘Legacy Wings’ tradition lives on.