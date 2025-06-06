Braves call up franchise saves leader Craig Kimbrel a day after blowing a big lead

Nation & World News
The Atlanta Braves have called up franchise career saves leader Craig Kimbrel from the minors a day after having their worst blown ninth-inning lead in more than a half-century
FILE - Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

By JOSH DUBOW – Associated Press
39 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have called up franchise career saves leader Craig Kimbrel from the minors a day after having their worst blown ninth-inning lead in more than a half-century.

The Braves selected Kimbrel from Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd before opening a road series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. Atlanta placed right-hander Daysbel Hernández on the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation, retroactive to Thursday, and traded right-hander Scott Blewett to Baltimore for cash considerations to make room on the roster.

The moves come a day after the Braves blew a 10-4 lead in the ninth inning at Arizona and lost 11-10. It was the first time the Braves lost a game after leading by at least six runs in the ninth since July 17, 1973, against the New York Mets, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Atlanta had won 766 straight games with a six-run lead at the end of the eighth inning, Elias said.

Kimbrel is set to make his first appearance for the Braves since being traded to San Diego just before the 2015 season opener. Kimbrel spent his first five seasons in the big leagues with Atlanta, leading the league in saves each year from 2011-14. His 186 saves are the most ever for a Braves pitcher.

Kimbrel has pitched for several teams the last decade and spent the 2024 season with Baltimore, going 7-5 with a 5.33 ERA and 23 saves before being cut in September.

Kimbrel signed a minor league deal with Atlanta in March and was 1-1 with two saves, a 3.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 18 innings over 18 outings at Double-A Columbus and Gwinnett.

The Orioles also reinstated outfielder Ramón Laureano, who had been on the injured list for a couple weeks because of a sprained ankle, and designated outfielder Jordyn Adams for assignment to make room for Blewett, who will start his second stint with Baltimore this season.

Blewett is 2-0 with a 3.91 ERA in 15 games for the Orioles, Braves and Twins this season.

