Braves bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Marlins

The Atlanta Braves will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Miami Marlins
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Braves (34-39, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (29-44, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Didier Fuentes (0-0); Marlins: Janson Junk (1-0, 2.78 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -143, Marlins +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will attempt to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 29-44 record overall and a 15-23 record at home. The Marlins have a 16-37 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Atlanta has gone 12-24 on the road and 34-39 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has seven doubles and six home runs while hitting .230 for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 7 for 36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 13 doubles and 11 home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna is 15 for 32 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

Braves: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson rounds third base before scoring a run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Olson and Strider help Braves sweep Mets and extend their losing streak to 6 games

Riley's sacrifice fly in 10th inning caps Braves' comeback for 5-4 win over Mets

Harris, Acuña and Ozuna provide boost to lineup and give Braves hope they can still save season

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, right, relieves pitcher Huascar Brazobán (43) in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Mets scrambling for answers as rotation woes are the common thread in 6-game losing streak

Olson and Strider help Braves sweep Mets and extend their losing streak to 6 games

Additional criminal charges filed against immigration reporter in ICE detention

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat speaks during a press interview at the district attorney’s office in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, 2024. Public safety officials presented findings from a report on repeat offenders. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton sheriff takes county to court in spending feud

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is suing the county over what he says is unconstitutional meddling in the way he spends funds for his office.

MARTA defibrillators moved from public cabinets, sealed in staff rooms

Thefts prompt MARTA to stash lifesaving defibrillators out of public reach.

AJC INVESTIGATION

Smuggling cases at Georgia prison fizzle: Drugs were never tested

At a Georgia prison notorious for drug smuggling, 23 cases in four years were dismissed because the suspected drugs never made it to the state crime lab