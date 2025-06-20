Braves bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Marlins

Atlanta Braves (34-39, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (29-44, fifth in the NL East)
Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Didier Fuentes (0-0); Marlins: Janson Junk (1-0, 2.78 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -143, Marlins +120; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will attempt to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Miami Marlins.
Miami has a 29-44 record overall and a 15-23 record at home. The Marlins have a 16-37 record in games when they have allowed a home run.
Atlanta has gone 12-24 on the road and 34-39 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.
The teams meet Friday for the third time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has seven doubles and six home runs while hitting .230 for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 7 for 36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.
Austin Riley has 13 doubles and 11 home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna is 15 for 32 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs
Braves: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs
INJURIES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
