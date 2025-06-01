Georgia News
Braves and Red Sox play to decide series winner

The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Boston Red Sox (28-32, fourth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (27-30, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (4-4, 2.04 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -135, Braves +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta is 17-10 in home games and 27-30 overall. The Braves have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

Boston has a 12-18 record in road games and a 28-32 record overall. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .252.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Braves are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 RBIs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna is 11 for 30 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Wilyer Abreu has eight doubles and 13 home runs for the Red Sox. Abraham Toro is 12 for 32 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .253 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .245 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Red Sox: Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip), Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

