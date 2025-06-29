Braves and Phillies meet in series rubber match

Philadelphia Phillies (48-35, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (38-44, third in the NL East)
Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-2, 2.08 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (3-5, 4.07 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Phillies +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.
Atlanta is 23-16 at home and 38-44 overall. The Braves are 35-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Philadelphia is 22-21 on the road and 48-35 overall. The Phillies have the 10th-best team ERA in the majors at 3.79.
The matchup Sunday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 4-4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has a .269 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 14 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Matt Olson is 12 for 39 with seven RBIs over the last 10 games.
Kyle Schwarber has 10 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 57 RBIs for the Phillies. Nick Castellanos is 11 for 39 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs
Phillies: 5-5, .243 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs
INJURIES: Braves: Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (rib), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)
Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
