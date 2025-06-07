Georgia News
Georgia News

Braves' all-time saves leader Craig Kimbrel designated for assignment 1 day after getting promoted

Craig Kimbrel’s stay with the Atlanta Braves lasted just one day as the team designated the franchise’s career saves leader for assignment and recalled left-handed pitcher Austin Cox
Atlanta Braves pitcher Craig Kimbrel throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, June 6, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Craig Kimbrel throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, June 6, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Craig Kimbrel's stay with the Atlanta Braves lasted just one day as the team designated the franchise's career saves leader for assignment Saturday and recalled left-handed pitcher Austin Cox.

The Braves had selected Kimbrel from Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd before opening a road series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. Kimbrel pitched a scoreless seventh inning in the Braves' 5-4 loss in 10 innings.

Kimbrel had been called up from the minors a day after Atlanta blew a 10-4 ninth-inning lead against Arizona and lost 11-10, the first time the Braves lost a game after leading by at least six runs in the ninth since 1973.

Kimbrel spent his first five seasons in the big leagues with Atlanta, leading the league in saves each year from 2011-14. His 186 saves are the most ever for a Braves pitcher. He was traded to San Diego before the 2015 season opener, and he has pitched for several teams since. He was with Baltimore last season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Atlanta Braves pitcher Craig Kimbrel crouches on the mound between pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, June 6, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves pitcher Craig Kimbrel crouches on the mound between pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, June 6, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Braves call up franchise saves leader Craig Kimbrel a day after blowing a big lead

Braves call up former closer Craig Kimbrel, according to report

The nine-time All-Star posted a 2.00 ERA with nine walks and 23 strikeouts in 18 Minor League appearances.

Craig Kimbrel back on the mound for the Braves, but streak hits five losses

The Latest

Cox Cafe on Lower Poplar Street in Macon, Georgia, has been serving up breakfast and lunch since 1996. (Joe Kovac Jr./AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Dispatch: Georgia’s most blue-collar diner? Psst, it’s near a landfill.

South Georgia officials greenlight creation of nation’s largest ICE jail

Braves aim to break 5-game slide, play the Giants

Featured

The Atlanta Beltline has plans for a $3 million pilot program to bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail. Beltline officials have proposed a 12-month trial featuring four driverless shuttles from Beep. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go

12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.

5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles

If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.

Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices

Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”