Braves' all-time saves leader Craig Kimbrel designated for assignment 1 day after getting promoted

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Craig Kimbrel's stay with the Atlanta Braves lasted just one day as the team designated the franchise's career saves leader for assignment Saturday and recalled left-handed pitcher Austin Cox.

The Braves had selected Kimbrel from Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd before opening a road series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. Kimbrel pitched a scoreless seventh inning in the Braves' 5-4 loss in 10 innings.

Kimbrel had been called up from the minors a day after Atlanta blew a 10-4 ninth-inning lead against Arizona and lost 11-10, the first time the Braves lost a game after leading by at least six runs in the ninth since 1973.