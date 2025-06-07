Georgia News
Braves aim to break 5-game slide, play the Giants

The Atlanta Braves enter the matchup against the San Francisco Giants after losing five in a row
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Braves (27-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (36-28, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (2-3, 4.56 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (5-5, 2.55 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Giants +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on a five-game losing streak, take on the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 20-11 record at home and a 36-28 record overall. The Giants have an 11-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta has gone 10-21 in road games and 27-35 overall. The Braves are 23-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 RBIs while hitting .296 for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 13 for 36 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 13 home runs while slugging .465. Ronald Acuna is 12 for 37 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves: 2-8, .221 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

San Francisco Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald, center left, is mobbed by teammates after scoring the game-winning run on a wild pitch thrown by Atlanta Braves pitcher Pierce Johnson during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, June 6, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

