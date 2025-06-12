Border Patrol will be at the Club World Cup, says it's routine to provide security for such events

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it regularly provides security at big sporting events in response to questions about the agency's presence at the FIFA Club World Cup amid President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection is committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure the FIFA Club World Cup 26 is safe for everyone involved, as we do with every major sporting event, including the Super Bowl. Our mission remains unchanged," the agency said Thursday in response to an inquiry by The Associated Press.

The agency had previously deleted a social media post that said its officers would be “suited and booted” for the opening round this weekend of Club World Cup games.