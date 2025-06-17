Boca Juniors, Benfica draw 2-2 in Club World Cup match that includes 3 red cards, 22 fouls

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Benfica overcame a two-goal deficit, getting Ángel Di María's penalty kick in first-half stoppage time and Nicolás Otamendi's 84th-minute goal for a 2-2 draw against Boca Juniors on Monday night in a heated Club World Cup match that included three red cards, four yellows and 22 fouls.

Boca Juniors played in a home-like environment with the Argentine club's supporters making up most of the 55,574 crowd at Hard Rock Stadium against one of Portugal's premier teams. Both teams finished a man short and one Boca player was ejected after he was substituted from the match.

Heavily armed police were present at checkpoints to ensure order for a Boca supporters' group that is extremely fierce and passionate. But, most of the rough action was on the field, not in the stands, as the game included red cards for Boca's Andrés Herrera in the 44th, Benfica's Andrea Belotti in the 72nd and Boca's Nicolás Figal in the 88th.