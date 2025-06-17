Nation & World News
Boca Juniors, Benfica draw 2-2 in Club World Cup match that includes 3 red cards, 22 fouls

Benfica's Renato Sanches, left, and Boca Juniors' Alan Velasco confront each other during the Club World Cup group C soccer match between Boca Juniors and Benfica in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Benfica's Renato Sanches, left, and Boca Juniors' Alan Velasco confront each other during the Club World Cup group C soccer match between Boca Juniors and Benfica in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By ANDRES JAIME-MENDEZ – Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Benfica overcame a two-goal deficit, getting Ángel Di María's penalty kick in first-half stoppage time and Nicolás Otamendi's 84th-minute goal for a 2-2 draw against Boca Juniors on Monday night in a heated Club World Cup match that included three red cards, four yellows and 22 fouls.

Boca Juniors played in a home-like environment with the Argentine club's supporters making up most of the 55,574 crowd at Hard Rock Stadium against one of Portugal's premier teams. Both teams finished a man down and one Boca player was sent off after he was substituted from the match due to injury.

Heavily armed police were present at checkpoints to ensure order for a Boca supporters' group that is extremely fierce and passionate. But, most of the rough action was on the field, not in the stands, as the game included red cards for Boca's Ander Herrera in the 44th, Benfica's Andrea Belotti in the 72nd and Boca's Nicolás Figal in the 88th.

Boca built its lead on goals by Miguel Merentiel in the 21st minute and Rodrigo Battaglia in the 27th.

Referee César Ramos awarded the penalty after a video review for Carlos Palacios' kneeing Otamendi. Herrera, who was taken out after 20 minutes, got a red card for protesting the decision.

Belotti was sent off for a foul when a high kick caught Ayrton Costa on the back of the head and Figal for knocking over Florentino.

Key moment

Otamendi's front post header helped Benfica salvage a point.

Takeaways

Boca Juniors, after underperforming last season in the Argentina first division and disappointing in the Copa Libertadores, used the support of their fans to fuel them and earn a point in group play. Their second match, against Bayern Munich in Miami on Friday night, will prove to be a more challenging game.

Benfica, which was imprecise in its play and gave the ball away many times unprovoked, will play Friday as well and take on the only semi-professional team in the Club World Cup, Auckland City, which was badly beaten by Bayern.

What they said

“This was a game where there's two really big teams and they're gonna leave it all out there on every ball.” — Alan Velasco, Boca Juniors midfielder.

“It will be a new experience (playing against Auckland City FC), of course we saw the result against Bayern and we will have to do the same.” — Samuel Dahl, Benfica defender.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Boca Juniors' Agustin Marchesin (25) talks to Benfica manager Bruno Lage, center right, at the end of the Club World Cup group C soccer match between Boca Juniors and Benfica in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Boca Juniors' Agustin Marchesin (25) fails to stop Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi from scoring his side's second goal during the Club World Cup group C soccer match between Boca Juniors and Benfica in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Law enforcement personnel stand outside the stadium prior to the Club World Cup group C soccer match between Boca Juniors and Benfica in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Soccer fans attend the Club World Cup group C soccer match between Boca Juniors and Benfica in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

