Boca Juniors, Benfica draw 2-2 in Club World Cup match that includes 3 red cards, 22 fouls

Boca built its lead on goals by Miguel Merentiel in the 21st minute and Rodrigo Battaglia in the 27th.

Referee César Ramos awarded the penalty after a video review for Carlos Palacios' kneeing Otamendi. Herrera, who was taken out after 20 minutes, got a red card for protesting the decision.

Belotti was sent off for a foul when a high kick caught Ayrton Costa on the back of the head and Figal for knocking over Florentino.

Key moment

Otamendi's front post header helped Benfica salvage a point.

Takeaways

Boca Juniors, after underperforming last season in the Argentina first division and disappointing in the Copa Libertadores, used the support of their fans to fuel them and earn a point in group play. Their second match, against Bayern Munich in Miami on Friday night, will prove to be a more challenging game.

Benfica, which was imprecise in its play and gave the ball away many times unprovoked, will play Friday as well and take on the only semi-professional team in the Club World Cup, Auckland City, which was badly beaten by Bayern.

What they said

“This was a game where there's two really big teams and they're gonna leave it all out there on every ball.” — Alan Velasco, Boca Juniors midfielder.

“It will be a new experience (playing against Auckland City FC), of course we saw the result against Bayern and we will have to do the same.” — Samuel Dahl, Benfica defender.

