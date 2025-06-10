Bison gores man in Yellowstone after visitors get too close

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A bison gored a man Tuesday after a large group of visitors got too close to the animal in Yellowstone National Park, officials said.

The 30-year-old from Randolph, New Jersey, was treated for minor injuries after being gored around 9:45 a.m. in the Old Faithful area, according to a park statement.

Park officials didn't release the man's name or condition, saying what happened was under investigation and no more information was available for release.