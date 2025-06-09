Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Bengals to release linebacker Germaine Pratt, saving $5.6M on salary cap, AP sources say

The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing linebacker Germaine Pratt, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt walks to an NFL football practice facility, May 28, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt walks to an NFL football practice facility, May 28, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
3 hours ago

The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing linebacker Germaine Pratt, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.

NFL Network first reported Pratt's release. The move comes on the eve of the Bengals mandatory minicamp, which starts Tuesday.

The move gives the Bengals $5.6 million in salary cap savings.

Pratt, who was going into the final season of a three-year contract, was one of the longest-tenured Bengals but requested a trade during the offseason. He was a third-round pick in 2019 and started 88 games over six seasons.

He was ninth in the NFL last season with 143 tackles, including two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Cincinnati has had plenty of questions about the defense during the offseason. It hired Al Golden as coordinator while defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks last season, has been involved in his own contract dispute.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

More Stories

Keep Reading

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws during NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Shedeur Sanders shows promise but faces challenges in Browns' QB competition

Depth chart: How the Falcons stack up heading into minicamp

The Falcons are set to open their mandatory minicamp Tuesday and it will run through Thursday.

10m ago

Falcons sign one safety and release another

The Atlanta Falcons swapped safeties on their roster, cutting Benny Sapp III and adding Josh Thompson.

The Latest

Xander Schauffele gestures after his putt on the ninth green during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Xander Schauffele is a sick man when it comes to golf's toughest test. He loves the US Open

4m ago

Judge dismisses Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against 'It Ends With Us' costar Blake Lively

6m ago

Packers release Jaire Alexander after injuries had limited the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback

7m ago

Featured

Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, speaks at the Senate in the Capitol in Atlanta, March 28, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The drama in the lieutenant governor race will come from the Senate floor

Five of the expected candidates for Georgia's next lieutenant governor are state senators, setting up what is expected to be a lively session. Only one is a Democrat, so far.

More storms hitting metro Atlanta through afternoon, evening

Scattered storms are expected in parts of Georgia throughout the afternoon. A stronger, more organized storm will arrive by nightfall as a cold front moves in.

YSL case has finally ended, and ‘absolutely everybody lost,’ experts say

Atlanta's yearslong YSL racketeering trial finally comes to an end with no murder convictions.