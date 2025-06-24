Benfica beats Bayern Munich 1-0 to take the top spot in Group C in the Club World Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Andreas Schjelderup scored in the 13th minute to give Benfica a 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich on Tuesday, sending the Portuguese club to the top of Group C in the Club World Cup.

The loss dropped Bayern Munich to second place in the group. Boca Juniors was eliminated from contention by the result.

Bayern suffered its first loss of the tournament as it struggled to find a rhythm ahead of the knockout stages later this week.