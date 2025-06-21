Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Beijing official overseeing Hong Kong warns of persisting national security threats

A top Beijing official overseeing Hong Kong affairs has warned of persisting threats in the city as a China-imposed national security law approaches its fifth anniversary
Xia Baolong, director of Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office, speaks at the 5th anniversary of Hong Kong National Security Law Forum in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Xia Baolong, director of Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office, speaks at the 5th anniversary of Hong Kong National Security Law Forum in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
By KANIS LEUNG – Associated Press
Updated 55 minutes ago

HONG KONG (AP) — A top Beijing official overseeing Hong Kong affairs on Saturday warned of persisting threats in the city as a China-imposed national security law approaches its fifth anniversary, while seeking to allay concerns about the law's impact on the financial hub's openness.

Speaking at a forum about the law, attended also by the city leader John Lee and other officials, Xia Baolong, the director of China's Hong Kong and Macao Work Office, said various forms of soft resistance continue to emerge in new forms and external forces have never ceased their intervention in Hong Kong.

“Hong Kong has transformed from chaos to order. But just as a tree desires stillness, the wind continues to blow," Xia said.

The Beijing and Hong Kong governments deemed the law necessary to maintain the city's stability following anti-government protests in 2019. Under the law, many leading pro-democracy activists, including Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, were prosecuted. Dozens of civil society groups disbanded.

This month, authorities have stepped up their crackdown, including charging young activist Joshua Wong, who was already sentenced last year over a subversion case, under the law for the second time and targeting a mobile game app. Last week, China's national security authorities in Hong Kong and the city's police launched their first publicly known joint operation, raiding the homes of six people on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security.

Critics say the political changes indicate that the Western-style civil liberties Beijing promised to keep intact when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 are shrinking.

But Xia said the law only targeted an extremely small number of people who severely endanger national security. He also sought to allay concerns about Hong Kong's openness and international position.

He insisted that normal international exchanges do not violate Hong Kong's national security law but rather are protected by it.

A video of the Anti-Extradition Bill movement in 2019 is displayed at the 5th anniversary of Hong Kong National Security Law Forum in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A pedestrian walks past a banner celebrating the 5th Anniversary of the implementation of Hong Kong National Security Law in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Zhou Ji, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government, from left, John Lee, Hong Kong Chief Executive, and Xia Baolong, director of Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office, attend the 5th anniversary of Hong Kong National Security Law Forum in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Kenyan police officer Baraza Masinde, accused of assaulting and shooting hawker Boniface Mwangi Kariuki during a protest, appears at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Credit: AP

Kenyan police officers arraigned over shooting a civilian during protests

Musk's X sues New York over requirement to show how social media platforms handle problematic posts

Kenyan police shoot protester at close range during latest protests over blogger's death

The Latest

Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

Israel-Iran war stretches into a second week without diplomatic breakthrough

1h ago

As the UN turns 80, its crucial humanitarian aid work faces a clouded future

2h ago

Paris' iconic cauldron from the Olympic Games returns to light up summer nights

2h ago

Featured

Instructor Daniel Jean-Baptiste reminds students to "measure twice, cut once" while using a hand saw at the Construction Ready accelerated summer program at Westside Works in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The program provides training for careers in construction and the skilled trades. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Accelerated summer program prepares Georgia students for construction careers

Through a partnership with Construction Ready, Westside Works offers students a chance to learn construction skills in just four weeks. The course normally takes 6-8 months.

Aflac discloses cybersecurity breach, the latest to rattle insurance sector

Insurance giant Aflac Inc. disclosed Friday it suffered a cybersecurity breach as part of a hacking crime spree targeting the insurance industry.

Planned Slutty Vegan airport location is a no-go after chain’s restructuring

Multiple Slutty Vegan locations have recently closed over the past few years.