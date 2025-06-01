Balogun to miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup, dropped from US roster already without Pulisic, McKennie

FAYETTEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Forward Folarin Balogun will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of an ankle injury and was among three players dropped Sunday from a roster already without Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah and Gio Reyna.

Defender DeJuan Jones (lower body) and midfielder Sean Zawadzki (knee) also were let go by coach Mauricio Pochettino, who added defenders Walker Zimmerman and Nathan Harriel along with forward Paxten Aaronson.

Four players have been replaced from the 27-man group announced May 22. Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte injured an oblique and was replaced on Wednesday by Chris Brady.