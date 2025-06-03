Authorities are searching for a Washington state father of 3 dead girls

WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state father is wanted for murder after his three young daughters were reported missing and then found dead.
Police on Tuesday asked the public for help in finding the father of the girls, Travis Decker, 32. He is wanted for three counts of murder and kidnapping, the Wenatchee Police Department said.
A police news released noted that it is unknown if Decker, a former military member, is armed.
On Friday, the mother of the girls, ages 9, 8 and 5, reported to police that their father didn't return them after a planned visit, police said.
Over the weekend, police looked for the children and Decker, who was believed to be living out of a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Washington plates.
Decker's unoccupied truck was located Monday near a campground, police said. During a search, officers found the bodies of the three girls.
A search began for Decker.
Anyone who may have seen Decker since Friday or knows his current location is asked to call 911.
“Due to safety concerns do not attempt to contact or approach Decker,” police said.
The Wenatchee School District said the girls were students of Lincoln Elementary. Counseling services are available for children and staff who need support.
"To allow our students, staff, and families the space and privacy they need to mourn and begin healing, we respectfully ask that you do not come to the school campus except for regular school business," the district said.
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
14 killed on Georgia roads over Memorial Day weekend, police say
The cause of a crash that killed three people with ties to metro Atlanta and an Alabama college remains under investigation.
2 gang members guilty of killing business owner at his Gwinnett home
The businessman was shot in his garage after two men placed a tracking device on his vehicle and followed him home.
Caregiver accused of yearslong neglect after man found dead in Cobb home
Rachel Ernestine Ward, 62, was taken into custody at a home on Stoneridge Drive, where officials said they also located the victim.
Featured
Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.
Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents
Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.
County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges
A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.