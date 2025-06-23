Atlanta visits Dallas after Ogunbowale's 27-point showing

The Wings have gone 1-5 at home. Dallas is third in the Western Conference scoring 82.3 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Dream have gone 4-3 away from home. Atlanta is the Eastern leader with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Brionna Jones averaging 8.1.

Dallas averages 82.3 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 77.8 Atlanta gives up. Atlanta averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Dallas allows.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on May 24 the Dream won 83-75 led by 27 points from Allisha Gray, while NaLyssa Smith scored 13 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: DiJonai Carrington is averaging 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Gray is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 2-8, averaging 81.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points per game.

Dream: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Maddy Siegrist: out (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.