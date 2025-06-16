Georgia News
Atlanta takes on New York following Gray's 32-point game

Atlanta visits the New York Liberty after Allisha Gray scored 32 points in the Dream's 89-56 victory against the Washington Mystics
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Dream (8-3, 5-3 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (9-1, 6-1 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -8.5; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream faces the New York Liberty after Allisha Gray scored 32 points in the Dream's 89-56 victory against the Washington Mystics.

New York finished 32-8 overall and 16-4 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Liberty averaged 85.6 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 30.3 from beyond the arc.

Atlanta went 15-25 overall and 7-13 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Dream gave up 79.8 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

