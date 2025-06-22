Georgia News
Georgia News

Atlanta takes home win streak into matchup with Chicago

Atlanta will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Dream play Chicago
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Chicago Sky (3-9, 1-6 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (9-4, 6-4 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dream -15; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream hosts Chicago Sky looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Dream are 6-4 against conference opponents. Atlanta is the Eastern leader with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Brionna Jones averaging 7.9.

The Sky are 1-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 6.8.

Atlanta is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Chicago allows to opponents. Chicago averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.5 per game Atlanta gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Dream won 88-70 in the last matchup on June 13. Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 36 points, and Kamilla Cardoso led the Sky with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is averaging 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Dream. Howard is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Reese is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Sky. Kia Nurse is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) attempts a shot in the second half of an WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Thursday, May, 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Allisha Gray scores 18, Brionna Jones adds 14 as Dream beat Mystics 92-91

Allisha Gray delivers in crunch time as Dream survive Mystics rally

Three takeaways from the Dream’s statement win

The Latest

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Pérez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alexandra Rodriguez)

Credit: AP

Acuña reaches base 4 times and Braves beat Marlins 7-0

Decades later, AthFest still casts its magic — and its net — worldwide

Jury awards $2.25 million to Georgia couple in suit over autopsy images of decapitated baby

Featured

Near the end of the longest day of the year, Georgians rest atop Stone Mountain to watch the sunset behind the Atlanta skyline. (Richard Watkins/AJC)

Credit: Richard Watkins

Atop Stone Mountain, on the longest day of the year

On Friday, the longest day of the year in metro Atlanta, a man did pushups at the top of Stone Mountain. He and perhaps 50 others saw the sun setting and summer approaching.

Chick-fil-A retains top honors in fast-food survey and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

American consumers gave Chick-fil-A top marks, two Decatur restaurants closed and a major conference for hemp beverages is coming to Atlanta.

Young Didier Fuentes shows reason for excitement in MLB debut, but Braves lose

The 20-year-old showed plenty of encouraging flashes in loss to Marlins.