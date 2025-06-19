Georgia News
Atlanta hosts Washington after Sykes' 32-point game

Washington visits the Atlanta Dream after Brittney Sykes scored 32 points in the Mystics' 79-72 win against the Chicago Sky
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Washington Mystics (5-7, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (8-4, 5-4 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics takes on the Atlanta Dream after Brittney Sykes scored 32 points in the Mystics' 79-72 win against the Chicago Sky.

The Dream are 5-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Mystics' record in Eastern Conference action is 5-4. Washington ranks third in the WNBA with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 6.1.

Atlanta averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.8 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Atlanta allows.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Dream defeated the Mystics 89-56 in their last matchup on June 15. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 32 points, and Sonia Citron led the Mystics with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is averaging 20.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Sykes is averaging 20.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Mystics. Iriafen is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Mystics: Georgia Amoore: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) shoots a 3-point basket over Dallas Wings guard Tyasha Harris (52) during the second half in a WNBA basketball game at Gateway Center Arena, Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta Dream won 83-75 over Dallas Wings. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Three takeaways from the Dream's statement win

Dream stay hot in Commissioner’s Cup battle against Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

Friday's Dream-Sky game marks the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Atlanta Dream off to hot start under new coach Karl Smesko and play of Allisha Gray

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) works against the New York Mets in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Chris Sale dominates as Braves hand Mets 5th-straight loss 5-0

Former Georgia jail guard abused inmates with Taser and lied about it, authorities say

Hawks GM Saleh names former Pelicans GM Graham as vice president of basketball operations

Mario Guevara, a metro Atlanta-based Spanish-language reporter, covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Feb. 1, 2025, on Buford Highway. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: AP

Hispanic reporter arrested at metro Atlanta protest now in ICE custody, facing deportation

Spanish-language reporter Mario Guevara was granted a bond, but ICE issued a detainer for him to be held longer. Guevara was arrested hours before the detainer was to expire

2 Democrats face runoff in Georgia Public Service Commission primary

Following the June 17 primary elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission, District 3 Democratic candidates Waites and Hubbard head to a July runoff vote.

No lights, no emergency: Sheriff’s office sued over death in deputy crash

Meriwether County deputy sped through intersection, hitting and killing 61-year-old, lawsuit says.