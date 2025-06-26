Georgia News
Georgia News

Atlanta faces Minnesota, seeks 7th straight home win

Atlanta will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Dream face Minnesota
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago

Minnesota Lynx (12-2, 11-1 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (10-5, 7-4 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Dream face Minnesota Lynx.

The Dream are 6-1 on their home court. Atlanta averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lynx have gone 5-2 away from home. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 8.5.

Atlanta scores 83.5 points, 9.9 more per game than the 73.6 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The Dream and Lynx square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brionna Jones is averaging 13 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Courtney Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) attempts a shot in the second half of an WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Thursday, May, 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Allisha Gray scores 18, Brionna Jones adds 14 as Dream beat Mystics 92-91

Allisha Gray delivers in crunch time as Dream survive Mystics rally

Dream go ice cold in loss to Wings

Atlanta’s dismal night from 3-point range, dominant interior play from Dallas lead to lowest offensive output of the season.

The Latest

Kon Knueppel walks up on stage after being selected fourth by the Charlotte Hornets In the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Wizards and Hornets make intriguing picks in NBA draft despite lack of good lottery luck

1h ago

Yankees' Max Fried continues to make case to start the All-Star Game after reaching 10 wins

2h ago

Soto hits 2 homers and Mets beat Braves 7-3 for 2nd victory in 12 games

Featured

Bumper to bumper traffic travels northbound on the I-85 just past the I-285 overpass, also known as Spaghetti Junction, in Doraville. In late May and June of this year, several drivers have pulled out weapons and fired guns at other motorists on metro Atlanta roadways. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta road rage: Routine drives can quickly turn violent, experts say

‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering

Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.

Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says

Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson